Entrepreneur Weekly
Marc Toland & Luke Schneider
Let Your Passion Fuel Fearless Innovation: Do you have an innovative idea that will disrupt an entire industry? Going head-to-head with established brands and product archetypes can feel like a David vs. Goliath undertaking, but with great adversity comes high reward. Marc Toland, Founder and CEO of Safer Alarms, Inc., was inspired to reimagine fire protection systems after tragedy struck close to home. In a business where product performance is a matter of life and death, every design detail is of critical importance. Marc walks us through the rigorous product development phase of this lifesaving product, and explains how to build consumer awareness through a savvy go-to-market strategy. Then, we turn our attention to another industry in desperate need of disruption, personal car rental. You’ve probably suffered through the traditional car rental experience hallmarked by long lines, stacks of paperwork, and underwhelming vehicle options. Silvercar lives at the intersection of transportation and technology, offering consumers an elevated customer experience with a sophisticated mobile app and a fleet of premium Audi vehicles. Silvercar CEO, Luke Schneider, shares his passion for the evolution of mobility before offering three tips to ensure startup success. [00:00:00] Saving Lives with Safer Alarms, Inc. [00:05:15] High Stakes Product Development [00:11:30] Innovating in an Established Market [00:18:21] Silvercar Shakes Up Car Rental Industry [00:26:52] Develop a Winning Customer Experience [00:33:22] Luke Schneider's 3 Tips for Startup Success