Entrepreneur Weekly
Jason Feifer, Jennifer Miller and Jeff Motske
Welcome to Relationship Management 101: Working with your spouse can be extremely rewarding (and complicated). In this episode, we dive deep with three people who’ve mastered the balance of professional ambition and personal relationships. Kicking off the show is Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Jason Feifer, and author and journalist, Jennifer Miller. This husband and wife duo recently co-authored the comedic romp, “Mr. Nice Guy”, and learned about their marriage in the process. Jason and Jennifer reveal their top tips on working with loved ones. Next we'll speak with Jeff Motske, President and CEO of Trilogy Financial, Certified Financial Planner, Host of "The Jeff Motske Show", and Author of "The Couple's Guide to Financial Compatibility". Jeff serves up important lessons on collaborative money management, and explains why having a succession plan in place is integral for a healthy business environment. Tune in to find out how open communication, compromise, and preparation can help you strike the ideal work/life harmony. [00:00:00] Personal and Professional Relationships [00:05:30] The Power of Open Communication [00:11:31] Tips for Working with Your Spouse [00:18:21] Schedule a Financial Date Night [00:26:11] Your Ego is the Enemy of Humility [00:33:22] Why You Need a Succession Plan