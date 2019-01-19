Entrepreneur Weekly
Jeromy Young, Anthony Dohrmann, and Andrew Rossow
2019 Consumer Electronics Show (Part 1): In this special edition of Entrepreneur Weekly, Alan Taylor travels to Las Vegas for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In this episode, we’ll sit down with Jeromy Young of Atomos, Anthony Dohrmann of Electronic Caregiver and Addison Care, and Andrew Rossow of Rossow Law, LLC and GritDaily. First in the hot seat is Jeromy Young, Founder and CEO of Atomos. Jeromy has been working alongside digital imaging greats like Sony, Nikon, and Cannon since the early 2000s. During his career, Jeromy found that a keen understanding of cultural differences was paramount to his success in the tech industry. The Australian entrepreneur explains what it takes to earn respect in a global market. Then, are you struggling to meet the healthcare needs of elderly parents while simultaneously running your business? Alan searched high and low for a product which could ease this common pain point and discovered an electronic caregiving solution. Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver and Addison Care, shares how their virtual caregiving solution is extending the functional life span of an aging population. Next, we turn our attention to the rising tide of online harassment. Andrew Rossow, Managing Editor of GritDaily and Attorney at Law for Rossow Law, LLC, explains how he’s harnessing the power of celebrity and the hashtag #CyberByte to lead the charge against cyberbullying. [00:00:00] What it Takes to Work with Industry Greats [00:06:02] Out-muscle the Competition with Dedication [00:11:30] 'Yes Men' Are Stunting Your Growth [00:18:21] Juggle Caregiving with Business Ownership [00:26:49] Dealing with Doubt and Raising Capital [00:33:21] #CyberByte Aims to Halt Cyberbullying