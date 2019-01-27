Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Kevin Harrington, Sundip Doshi, James Symons, Randy Garn, and Josh Poulsen
2019 Consumer Electronics Show (Part 3) In this special edition of Entrepreneur Weekly, Alan Taylor travels to Las Vegas for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In this episode, we’ll sit down with one of the original sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank”, Kevin Harrington, Sundip Doshi of AerNos, James Symons of TechDen, Randy Garn of Skipio, and Josh Poulsen of House of Marley. First up to the mic is the ‘As Seen on TV’ king, Kevin Harrington. As television viewership declines, Kevin has adapted his business model for the digital age. We learn the key benefits of targeted marketing on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Next, Sundip Doshi, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AerNos, Inc., says what started a business proposition has evolved into a humanitarian mission. The entrepreneurial engineer explains the motivation and applications of AerNos nano gas sensors. Then, Randy Garn, CMO of Skipio, rides shotgun with Alan Taylor as they interview an Australian entrepreneur hoping to solve a global parenting problem. James Symons, Founder and CEO of TechDen, shares how their IoT device/App combo empowers parents to limit screen time and foster lifelong, healthy internet habits. Closing the show, Josh Poulsen, Director of Product Development for House of Marley, gives us a bird’s eye view on their new product offerings for 2019 including the Exodus On-Ear Headphones and Liberate Wireless Earbuds. [00:00:00] Benefits of Shifting Marketing from TV to Digital [00:06:19] Kevin Harrington Give Tips to Secure Capital [00:11:30] AerNoz Helps World Breath Easy with Tech [00:18:21] TechDen Solves Screen Struggle for Parents [00:26:09] How to Rebound from Failed Market Predictions [00:33:21] New Products from House of Marley
Episode 136: Kevin Harrington, Sundip Doshi, James Symons, Randy Garn, and Josh Poulsen
