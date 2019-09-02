My Queue

Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Dr. Diane Hamilton and Lil Roberts
Walk the Ledge, Spark Curiosity, and Unlock Your Potential: Entrepreneurs are not born overnight, in fact, for some people their potential is hidden deep within and must be dug out. We begin the show discussing how to find a clear path to entrepreneurship with Dr. Diane Hamilton, Author of “Cracking the Curiosity Code: The Key to Unlocking Human Potential”, Host of "Take the Lead", and Founder and CEO of Tonerra. Dr. Hamilton explains how she came to explore the path of curiosity and why it is so important for her to amplify this message. She shares the four factors that hinder people from finding their passion and explains how the Curiosity Code Index training can help not only the individual, but entire companies as well. Next, we chat with Lil Roberts, Co-Founder of Xendoo, who gives us some tips and tricks for the beginning entrepreneur. Dubbing herself a 'ledge walker', Lil prides herself on embracing an adventurous lifestyle and an innate ability to take calculated risks. Bringing her personal life philosophy into her career, Lil coaches business leaders during their journey through disruption. Whether you're revamping your accounting practices, hiring top talent, searching for a mentor, or just trying to minimize stress, Lil divulges expert advice to help small companies succeed. It’s time to release your fears, take control of your life, and start a career you're truly passionate about - tune in now! [00:00:00] "Cracking the Curiosity Code" by Dr. Hamilton [00:05:24] Four Factors to Unlocking Human Potential [00:11:30] Curiosity Code Index Boosts EQ [00:18:21] Lil Roberts and the Life of a 'Ledge Walker' [00:26:23] Top Hacks to Disrupt Your Industry [00:33:21] Eliminate Stress, Prepare for Success 
