Entrepreneur Weekly
Episode 162: Ink Global’s Print Comeback and Indistractable with Nir Eyal
When you’re an entrepreneur your business can be a roller coaster of success, you will have your good days and bad. The key is being able to sustain your forward momentum even on the darkest days. Simon Leslie, CEO of Ink Global and Author of “There’s No F in Sales: A Book About Selling in Every Market Condition”, shares about the death and rebirth of the magazine industry. He shares the clever strategies they used when the internet took the world by storm and shoved print to the back of the shelf. Hear Simon’s five tips for conquering the downswings in your business. Then, it’s time to learn how to live in the present moment so we don’t miss out on the important things. Nir Eyal, Author of “Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life”, details the moment he realized that it was time for him to put down his phone and immerse in his life. He explains the key factors that contribute to the external and internal distractions that can keep us from accomplishing our goals. Listen now for ways to control the triggers that set off your distractions and you too can become indistractable. [00:00:00] Rebirth of the Magazine [00:06:08] Why Print is Still Valuable [00:11:30] Persistence and Perspective [00:18:21] How to Control Your Attention [00:26:55] Conquering Internal Triggers [00:33:21] Undistracted Relationships