Entrepreneur Weekly
Fix Your Business with Your Strategic Solutions and Learn How to Crack Complexity with David Komlos
Have you been trying everything to turn your business around and nothing seems to be working? Well, Deberah Bringelson, CEO of Your Strategic Solutions, makes the bold statement that “the core of your business is damaged” and it’s time to fix it. Deberah explains that she is able to come into a company and strengthen the leadership and team members while improving the overall company health and culture. Discover the seven questions that you must ask to solve what is ailing your company. Then, David Komlos, Co-author of Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything and CEO of Syntegrity, shares the importance of leveraging the collective knowledge of a well built team in order to solve complex problems quickly. He details some aspects from his book that can make your company’s meetings more productive and help the business navigate challenges in order to provide quality forward momentum. Join us and learn the tools David suggests to find your role as a leader and create an environment for your team to thrive. [00:00:00] Your Business Core is Damaged [00:05:59] Value Confidential Conversations [00:11:33] Seven Questions You Must Ask [00:18:29] Transform Your Organization [00:24:23] Mobilizing Your Team Quickly [00:33:21] Members and Critics Meetings