Entrepreneur Weekly
What Now! with Scott Duffy and Plan, Build and Maintain with Kevin Oakes
Joining Alan this week is Scott Duffy - Best Selling Author of Breakthrough. How to Harness the Aha! Moments That Spark Success. They duo discuss the confusion business owners are having with the new guidelines regarding the use of masks. At the end of the day, they just want to comply. Scott talks about the event he is having at the Sundance Resort in Utah. It's called the Breakthrough Mastermind and you can find more information about the event by going onto Scottduffy.com. Scott and Alan discuss Scott's podcast called What Now? They discuss how entrepreneurs need to have a beginners mind in order to not fall into the old ways of fixing things. Your mind has to grow along side of your business. Next up to join Alan is Kevin Oakes - Author of Culture Renovation, CEO & co-founder of i4cp. They talk about how all businesses are having to adapt to the current situation and how hard it is to keep employees. Kevin discusses how he gives ways to renovate your company instead of transforming it. Transforming is a complete change and often drastic and isn't needed. He says there are 3 phases to renovate your company, plan, build, and maintain. Alan and Kevin talk about finding change agents that work for you and make sure that it is going in the right direction that you want them to. Finding those agents and removing what's blocking growth in your business is a must. [00:00:00] Restrictions [00:05:41] What Now? [00:11:32] Beginners Mind [00:18:22] Adapt and Change [00:25:20] Renovate [00:33:24] Change Agents