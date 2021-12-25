Entrepreneur Weekly
It's Eureka! with Karen Chupka and WWJD? with Michael Taylor
Alan welcomes Karen Chupka - Executive Vice President of Consumer Technology Association. They talk about the Consumer Electronic Show that is coming January 5th thru the 8th in Las Vegas. Over 1900 exhibitors. Karen explains that Eureka Park is an area dedicated to start ups. Entrepreneurs from all over the world, over 34 countries will be represented. University innovations will be represented as well. International borders opened which allowed the international attendees to come together and gather. Places such as Canada, France, Italy, Ukraine, Japan, Spain, Belgium just to name a few. Karen shares that they have a few new categories this year such as Space Technology and Food Technology. Up next with Alan is Michael Taylor - Book Coach and Author of "What If Jesus Were A Coach? Michael talks about the 3 compensations in entrepreneurship. The first is "Spiritual" compensation, this comes from the belief that you are filling a divine purpose. That your products and services are contributing to humanity in some way. Next is "Emotional" compensation. When you provide a product or service that you feel good about it. Or when someone buys your product that they feel good about it. Lastly is "Financial" compensation where you make your money. With purpose and passion you will be able to express your creativity. They continue on about divine energy and intelligence. He wanted to fit God into his head and based his book on viewing God as a life coach. This is where his book, "What if Jesus were a Coach? A powerful positive approach to God and Jesus teachings. Connecting to the divine intelligence without the organized religion. Next they discuss his book, "The Good News Is The Future is Brighter Than You Think". It's about using your gifts and talents to make the world a better place. To limit or minimize or eliminate the negative news into ones consciousness. And finding your flow through meditation. [00:00:00] Consumer Electronic Show [00:06:30] International Attendees [00:11:30] Space The Final Frontier [00:18:51] New Face [00:27:49] Divine Energy [00:33:51] The Future Is Bright