



Entrepreneur Weekly

Following Your Passion with Jason Brown and One Foot In Front Of The Other with Simon Leslie

As the world turns, entrepreneurs are flourishing. Joining Alan this week is Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Family Central. Jason started building chains of retail stores until 1999 when he dove into the digital world and started building digitally native businesses. Though he was successful in building new companies, he also experienced failure. As the world was changing with so were the consumers and that caused a ripple affect. However he was given an opportunity to which he and his team spent 4 years building and running a multi million dollar immigration company which helped men and women and their families in foreign countries move to the United Sates. He helped them make a financial investment and establish their green card. He then went on to create Persona Nutrition, a personalized nutrition business where you go online, receive free coaching, and get a customized nutrition program of vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements. Later this company was sold to Nestle Health Science in 2019. From there he and his team created Family Central, a depository of information that allows communication of your family, cradle to grave. It empowers your family to be in a secure environment where they can store all kinds of documents such as medical records, ID's, immunization cards, and share with other members, or to be put into a secure vault. Family Central is helps with global family stress that is caused by chaos. With the leveraged technology by using Cloud Based tech, it empowers family at their fingertips. Another feature they offer are Legacy videos, which allows a family member to make a video recording for their loved ones which can be used to say, goodbye, I Love You, or how to handle their assets after they are gone. Jason was asked to give one sound advice to up and coming entrepreneurs. Follow your passion, find what makes you happy, focus on it, and surround yourself with people who are much smarter than you to make it happen. Up next is Simon Leslie, CEO of Ink, author and motivational poet. Simon wrote a book called, Equanimity, which basically he describes as remaining calm under pressure. Simon has faced many failures and changes but through his book, he found his way back. The book focuses on 52 interviews with messages that resonated with him and later turned into a support line for him. Powerful messages from kindness, gratitude, health & wellbeing, negotiating, selling, and brain power. However through the writing of the book he realized that he was a broken human a complete mess. Yet here he is writing a book on how to live a better life. So decided to make the second half about his turn around and what he has learned through these interviews that impacted his life. Alan asked Simon which interviews touched his heart? The first to come to mind is, Allison Levine, American woman you climbed Mount Everest, and crossed Antarctica. Her story of determination and her attitude of never say never resonated with Simon. She just kept putting one foot in front of the other and for Simon, that became his mantra. There were a few other stories from Adrienne Banker, who spoke of kindness, to Tim Grover who coached Michael Jordan, delivering a power message about having a winning mindset. So what advice would Simon give, "One foot in front of the other, pay it forward, meditate and be more conscious." [00:00:00] Organic To Go [00:06:01] Immigration [00:11:30] Cloud Based Legacy [00:18:51] Remain Calm Under Pressure [00:26:57] Powerful Messages [00:33:52] One Foot In Front Of The Other