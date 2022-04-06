Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Following Your Passion with Jason Brown and One Foot In Front Of The Other with Simon Leslie
As the world turns, entrepreneurs are flourishing. Joining Alan this week is Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Family Central. Jason started building chains of retail stores until 1999 when he dove into the digital world and started building digitally native businesses. Though he was successful in building new companies, he also experienced failure. As the world was changing with so were the consumers and that caused a ripple affect. However he was given an opportunity to which he and his team spent 4 years building and running a multi million dollar immigration company which helped men and women and their families in foreign countries move to the United Sates. He helped them make a financial investment and establish their green card. He then went on to create Persona Nutrition, a personalized nutrition business where you go online, receive free coaching, and get a customized nutrition program of vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements. Later this company was sold to Nestle Health Science in 2019. From there he and his team created Family Central, a depository of information that allows communication of your family, cradle to grave. It empowers your family to be in a secure environment where they can store all kinds of documents such as medical records, ID's, immunization cards, and share with other members, or to be put into a secure vault. Family Central is helps with global family stress that is caused by chaos. With the leveraged technology by using Cloud Based tech, it empowers family at their fingertips. Another feature they offer are Legacy videos, which allows a family member to make a video recording for their loved ones which can be used to say, goodbye, I Love You, or how to handle their assets after they are gone. Jason was asked to give one sound advice to up and coming entrepreneurs. Follow your passion, find what makes you happy, focus on it, and surround yourself with people who are much smarter than you to make it happen. Up next is Simon Leslie, CEO of Ink, author and motivational poet. Simon wrote a book called, Equanimity, which basically he describes as remaining calm under pressure. Simon has faced many failures and changes but through his book, he found his way back. The book focuses on 52 interviews with messages that resonated with him and later turned into a support line for him. Powerful messages from kindness, gratitude, health & wellbeing, negotiating, selling, and brain power. However through the writing of the book he realized that he was a broken human a complete mess. Yet here he is writing a book on how to live a better life. So decided to make the second half about his turn around and what he has learned through these interviews that impacted his life. Alan asked Simon which interviews touched his heart? The first to come to mind is, Allison Levine, American woman you climbed Mount Everest, and crossed Antarctica. Her story of determination and her attitude of never say never resonated with Simon. She just kept putting one foot in front of the other and for Simon, that became his mantra. There were a few other stories from Adrienne Banker, who spoke of kindness, to Tim Grover who coached Michael Jordan, delivering a power message about having a winning mindset. So what advice would Simon give, "One foot in front of the other, pay it forward, meditate and be more conscious." [00:00:00] Organic To Go [00:06:01] Immigration [00:11:30] Cloud Based Legacy [00:18:51] Remain Calm Under Pressure [00:26:57] Powerful Messages [00:33:52] One Foot In Front Of The Other
Play
Title
Following Your Passion with Jason Brown and One Foot In Front Of The Other with Simon Leslie
Pandemic Panickers with Liam Martin
The Journey Is Not Always Done Alone with Pam Golden
Passing on the Golden Handcuffs with Rohan Sheth and Culture Tokens with Jeff Hunter
The New Normal with Evan Goldberg and It's Not About You with Devora Zack
Double the Impossible with the "Iron Cowboy" James Lawrence
It's Eureka! with Karen Chupka and WWJD? with Michael Taylor
What's Holding You Back? with Amanda Holmes
We are all Picassos with Roy Sharples and Mindset of Innovation with Danielle Cohn
Staying In The Moment with Mariel Hemingway and Customer Value with Allison Hartsoe
Evolution with Marcus Lemonis
Undercover Billionaire with Glenn Stearns
Investing in People with Sam Malouf and Being Different is Good with Austin McGhie
The Venture Fuel Summit
Turn A Crisis Into An Opportunity with James Burton and Preparation Meets Opportunity with Jennifer Gottlieb
What Does It Really Mean To Live? with Lindsay Teague Moreno and Human & Technology Evolution with Kerry Goyette and Bryce Murray PhD
The Next Frontier for Entrepreneurs with Dr. Sanjeev Khagram and Unlocking Your Potential with Dr. Robert Flower
Working Parents Finding Balance with Daisy Dowling and Growth through Strategizing with Ryll Burgin-Doyle
Learn to Negotiate with David Radlo and It's Never to Late to Change Directions with Gary W. Goldstein
What Now! with Scott Duffy and Plan, Build and Maintain with Kevin Oakes
WHOOP! There It Is with Will Ahmed & Mindset and Mediation with David Meltzer
Basement Beginnings with Mike McDerment and Turnkey Promoting with Ryan Alarid
Elevate and Repurpose Yourself with Keri Ford
Mom Power with Joann Lublin and Know Your Worth with Kristin Lee
"It's in Black and White!" with Brian Calle
Gratitude Goes Along Way with Ruth King, as Chris Guerriero Overcomes Obstacles
Storytelling 101 with Kristina McCoobery
Finding the Frequency and Dialing In On Our Consumers with David Meltzer and Steve Koenig
Working Remote; The New Hybrid of Working with Cynthia Spraggs and Shelley Brander
Taking Care of Yourself in Business and in Health with Aaron Hageman and Drew Manning

All Series

Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Following Your Passion with Jason Brown and One Foot In Front Of The Other with Simon Leslie
As the world turns, entrepreneurs are flourishing. Joining Alan this week is Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Family Central. Jason started building chains of retail stores until 1999 when he dove into the digital world and started building digitally native businesses. Though he was successful in building new companies, he also experienced failure. As the world was changing with so were the consumers and that caused a ripple affect. However he was given an opportunity to which he and his team spent 4 years building and running a multi million dollar immigration company which helped men and women and their families in foreign countries move to the United Sates. He helped them make a financial investment and establish their green card. He then went on to create Persona Nutrition, a personalized nutrition business where you go online, receive free coaching, and get a customized nutrition program of vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements. Later this company was sold to Nestle Health Science in 2019. From there he and his team created Family Central, a depository of information that allows communication of your family, cradle to grave. It empowers your family to be in a secure environment where they can store all kinds of documents such as medical records, ID's, immunization cards, and share with other members, or to be put into a secure vault. Family Central is helps with global family stress that is caused by chaos. With the leveraged technology by using Cloud Based tech, it empowers family at their fingertips. Another feature they offer are Legacy videos, which allows a family member to make a video recording for their loved ones which can be used to say, goodbye, I Love You, or how to handle their assets after they are gone. Jason was asked to give one sound advice to up and coming entrepreneurs. Follow your passion, find what makes you happy, focus on it, and surround yourself with people who are much smarter than you to make it happen. Up next is Simon Leslie, CEO of Ink, author and motivational poet. Simon wrote a book called, Equanimity, which basically he describes as remaining calm under pressure. Simon has faced many failures and changes but through his book, he found his way back. The book focuses on 52 interviews with messages that resonated with him and later turned into a support line for him. Powerful messages from kindness, gratitude, health & wellbeing, negotiating, selling, and brain power. However through the writing of the book he realized that he was a broken human a complete mess. Yet here he is writing a book on how to live a better life. So decided to make the second half about his turn around and what he has learned through these interviews that impacted his life. Alan asked Simon which interviews touched his heart? The first to come to mind is, Allison Levine, American woman you climbed Mount Everest, and crossed Antarctica. Her story of determination and her attitude of never say never resonated with Simon. She just kept putting one foot in front of the other and for Simon, that became his mantra. There were a few other stories from Adrienne Banker, who spoke of kindness, to Tim Grover who coached Michael Jordan, delivering a power message about having a winning mindset. So what advice would Simon give, "One foot in front of the other, pay it forward, meditate and be more conscious." [00:00:00] Organic To Go [00:06:01] Immigration [00:11:30] Cloud Based Legacy [00:18:51] Remain Calm Under Pressure [00:26:57] Powerful Messages [00:33:52] One Foot In Front Of The Other