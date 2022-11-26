Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Love and Business with Jerry Macnamara
Alan welcomes business coach and CEO of Proven Chaos, Jerry Macnamara, as they discuss the secret to success with one word, Love!  Loving your people and treating them as whole people.  It's the right thing to do.  When you put love first and foremost in everything you do, the result is magic.  His mission is to have more smiles.  Alan inquired as to when was the moment of truth for him.  Jerry explained that it took a community of people to love him when he didn't love himself.  Jerry goes on to say that in his life his motto is, "there will be always room for one more at the table."    As you lead people, it’s all about love and caring.  When people feel at home, you will unlock a level of performance that no one else can unlock.  When people feel cared for by their leader, they will work harder, and better and never leave. Compassionate leadership is leading people into better places.  Finance creates freedom for fulfillment because profits follow great work.  Finding the calm in the proven chaos!  Jerry explains how important it is to realize that business and life are intermingled.  Performance, accountability, determination, and grace are all important along with forgiveness.  These are important factors in the success of an individual and business.  Success without fulfillment is a rip-off!  As this episode ends, Jerry leaves us with words of wisdom, "The highest purpose of life is to live in accordance to your visions, your values, and actions, to unlock fulfillment. [00:00:00] Love and Business [00:06:10] Love Equals Magic [00:12:00] Rewriting Your Narrative [00:18:50] Compassionate Leadership [00:27:28] Ultimate Superpower [00:35:17] Highest Purpose in Life
Love and Business with Jerry Macnamara
Love and Business with Jerry Macnamara
