Finding Mastery
Coach Anne Parmenter on Resiliency, Mindset, Ethics
Imagine being within striking distance of your lifelong dream, only to come to a fork in the road. Continue onward but in doing so, put others lives in danger, or turn back and potentially never have another shot at fulfilling your dream.What would you do? How would you respond? Ethical decision making under duress is a fascinating process.I don’t know anyone that says, “I’m a bad human being. I’m a terrible human being and I do bad things. But some people put up an armor, a shield of denial, when there is a something at stake they badly want. When there is money, effort, years of commitment on the line, the moral compass can become clouded.This conversation with mountaineer and Trinity College field hockey and lacrosse coach Anne Parmenter touches on just that, and more!Anne has a unique perspective – she’s been in the trenches summiting the World’s greatest mountains and has also coached for over 20 years.Anne has climbed Aconcagua in Argentina, Denali, Chimborazo in Equador, Mount Blanc in the French Alps, and two expeditions to Mount Everest. In this conversation, we discuss how to prepare for moments of true test.Resiliency has been a profound theme over the course of Anne’s life. We dive into strategies she's used to overcome setbacks and how she helps do the same for her athletes.We also touch on why the environment you operate in can have a significant impact on your mindset – which ultimately impacts your performance. I hope this conversation inspires you to embrace challenges, overcome obstacles, and hopefully gets you thinking – how would you act in a moment of crisis when something you badly want is at stake?