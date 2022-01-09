Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Seven - 100% Proven and Packaged for Success
Welcome back to Franchising 101! This week we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which has multiple revenue streams, loyal customers, semi-absentee options for owners, and amazing support in an established industry that helps people live their lives at 100%. Listen in to see what this franchise is all about!Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:19 - Interview begins3:40 - Freedom and the franchising lifestyle5:07 - About 100% Chiropractic and the services they offer7:07 - Multiple revenue streams8:30 - The business model9:55 - Chiropractor as owner and what a non-chiropractor owners role looks like14:08 - The staff17:23 - The support provided for owners from staffing to marketing22:28 - The size of the building needed and owning multiple locations24:29 - What makes 100% Chiropractic stand out as a franchise28:31 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ 100% Chiropractic website https://100percentchiropractic.com/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/