Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Six - In Their Words
Hear directly from FranCoach clients in our "In Their Words" segment. In this episode, new franchise owner James Clark shares what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the discovery and selection process with FranCoach, and what franchise he ultimately chose and why. Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:17 - Interview begins5:10 - Why franchising?7:40 - That the process with FranCoach was actually like13:36 - Discovery Day and meeting the team of the franchise he picked15:40 - About Focal Point Business Coaching19:06 The training process for new owners23:23 - Advice for people considering franchise ownership27:38 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Focal Point Website - https://www.focalpointcoaching.com/