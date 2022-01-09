Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Five - All About Partnerships
Welcome back to Franchising 101! Today we are talking about partnerships in franchising. Can you have a partner as an owner? How does it work exactly? Listen in as FranCoach Founder and & CEO, Tim Parmeter, breaks down the pros and cons and important considerations.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:46 - Who is FranCoach?4:53 - Advantages of having a business partner9:18 - Having a contract and what should go in it11:31 - Conflict resolution15:00 - Pitfalls and considerations17:34 - How to get in touch