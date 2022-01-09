Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Four - The Franchise Agreement
Welcome back to Franchising 101, your one-stop-shop for all things franchising! Today we are talking about an aspect of the franchise journey that happens all the way at the end of the process. This is a moment to celebrate for sure. It is the Franchise Agreement. Signing it is sealing the deal, literally. Listen as FranCoach founder & CEO, Tim Parmeter, shares everything you need to know about the Franchise Agreement.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:08 - Who is FranCoach?2:12 - About the FranCoach process4:32 - What is the Franchise Agreement?7:21 - How it differs from the FDD (Franchise Disclosure Document)7:58 - Signing as an individual or entity9:58 - Celebrating the signing11:06 - What happens after you sign12:58 - What's new at FranCoach and how to get in touchLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Meet the Team/Discovery Day Episode 102 https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-one-hundred-two-meet-the-team-day-the-franchisors-perspective/