Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Two - Meet the Team Day, The Franchisor's Perspective
Welcome back to Franchising 101! This week we are talking with one of our franchise partners about what is essentially the final step in the journey to become a franchise owner. This big day is known as "Meet the Team Day" or also sometimes called "Discovery Day."Listen in for a deep dive into what the purpose of this day is, what franchise candidates can expect, and what the franchisor's perspective is on this important day.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:26 - Interview begins2:29 - How Rob got into franchising4:32 - About Senior Helpers6:55 - What is Meet the Team Day?8:47 - What it's like for the franchisor12:58 - What they are looking for from the candidate24:30 - What to expect at the end of the day26:28 - Being awarded the franchise29:40 - More tips to be prepared for Meet the Team Day32:29 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach