Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred One - Agility, Adaptability, and a Proven Business Model
Welcome back to Franchising 101! This week we are talking with one of our franchise partners about one of the premier opportunities in the food industry. Listen to learn about what sets them apart from competitors, how they were surprisingly prepared for the pandemic, and their refreshing philosophy on team building and staffing.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro0:48 - Interview begins1:36 - About the guest and how he got into franchising6:01 - About Teriyaki Madness and their customer experience10:32 - What they look for in their owners15:13 - Labor shortage vs leadership shortage and how they approach staffing18:57 - Average store revenue and how they were ahead of the game when the COVID-19 pandemic started28:40 - A standard of quality and proven business model34:43 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Teriyaki Madness https://teriyakimadness.com/