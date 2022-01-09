Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Nine - In Their Words
Hear directly from FranCoach clients in our "In Their Words" segment. In this episode, new franchise owners Jeff and Julie Thomas share what led them to consider franchise ownership, how they navigated the discovery and selection process with FranCoach, and what franchise they chose and why.Want to know more? Go ahead Schedule a call with one of our franchise coaches! Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:23 - Interview begins2:42 - What got them interested in owning a franchise and working with FranCoach5:42 - Their experience with the FranCoach discovery process and selecting a Franchise12:12 - What franchise they chose and why16:05 - Being open during the process and how owning a franchise and making money is more attainable than you think20:00 - Finding a location and preparing for opening their business21:47 - Advice for people considering franchise ownership27:00 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach