Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Eight - Cleaning Up with a Master Franchise
Welcome back to Franchising 101! This week we are talking with one of our franchise partners to learn about an awesome opportunity to own a business with low overhead and massive scaling potential all within a $100 billion dollar industry that just keeps growing and growing.In addition to learning about this amazing brand, we also explore a different type of franchise mode known as the "Master Franchise."Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:13 - Interview begins2:37 - About the guest and how the CODIV-19 pandemic got him into franchising5:37 - About Anago Cleaning and their unique master franchise model9:37 - The benefits of this master franchise from a labor perspective13:32 - The staff and team16:55 - The support owners receive from the franchisor18:23 - Revenue streams and financial model of the master franchise20:48 - Territory and location information24:43 - Training and setting the master franchise owner up for success30:44 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Anago Cleaning https://www.anagocleaning.com/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today!