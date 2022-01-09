Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Six - Emerging Franchise with a Service That Sells Itself
Welcome to Franchising 101, your one-stop-shop for all things franchising! This week we are joined by one of our 500+ franchise partners to talk about their brand, a very unique service that does the work and sells itself, and what it is like to be an owner both receiving the benefits of a dialed-in franchise blueprint and being at the forefront of an emerging brand.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:07 - About Cory and his background in franchising with a very popular brand2:30 - About Perspire Sauna Studio, their services, and the customer experience5:03 - The opportunity available with Perspire as an emerging franchise9:13 - What they look for in an owner11:16 - The support provided to owners13:59 - The staffing model18:51 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Perspire Sauna Studio website https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ