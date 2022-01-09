Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Five - 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises with Entrepreneur Magazine
Welcome to Franchising 101, your one-stop-shop for all things franchising! This week we are joined by Liane Caruso from Entrepreneur.com to discuss new and emerging franchises, what they are, who they are good for and why, as well as the Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Ranking of the Top New & Emerging Franchises. Entrepreneur Magazine, in case you didn't already know, is another amazing resource for franchising information and for future franchise owners. We are thrilled to welcome Liane back to the show.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro2:11 - What's new at Entrepreneur Magazine4:47 - What is the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking?9:55 - Current trends in emerging franchises12:05 - How attainable is an emerging franchise for a new owner?13:51 - Advantages and disadvantages of being an early adopter with an emerging franchise21:23 - Entrepreneur Magazine as a thought leader and resource and what is on the horizon for them28:11 - How to get involved with Entrepreneur Magazine and FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/topnew Episode 80 - The 2022 Franchise 500 List https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-eighty-the-2022-franchise-500-list-with-entrepreneur-magazines-jason-feifer-and-leane-caruso/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ