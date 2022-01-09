Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Three - How Attainable is Franchising Really?
Do you dream of owning your own business but feel like it is too far out of reach? Maybe you think you don't have the funds or even the energy to be an owner? Well, we are here to tell you that franchise ownership is significantly more attainable than most people realize. In this episode of Franchising 101, we will debunk some of the most common myths and misperceptions about franchise ownership that might be keeping you from taking your next steps in creating the life of your dreams.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro and who is FranCoach?2:17 - Money Myth - Do you have to have a lot of money to own a franchise?6:59 - Industry Myth - Am I limited to my previous industry experience?8:04 - Full-time Myth - Will I be working 80+ per week as an owner?14:50 =- Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 90 The Semi-Absentee Franchise Owner https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-ninety-the-semi-absentee-franchise-owner/ The 2022 Franchise 500 List with Entrepreneur Magazine https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-eighty-the-2022-franchise-500-list-with-entrepreneur-magazines-jason-feifer-and-leane-caruso/