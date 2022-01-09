Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Two - Does Owning a Seasonal Business Have Any Benefits?
Would you like to make a full year's income in only part of that time? Would you like to take time off during the holidays? Even though the idea of a seasonal business might seem a little scary at first, there are definitely benefits. Joining us on the podcast this week is one of our franchise partners, Stephanie Ruby with Mosquito Hunters. In this conversation, we take a deep dive into what makes this franchise so awesome as well as what it means to own a seasonal business.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:51 About Stephane and her background in franchising5:31 About Mosquito Hunters, who they are, what they do, and who their customers are12:54 What the owner's role looks like16:14 The real benefits of owning a seasonal business21:13 The incredible franchise support offered in the areas of marketing and more27:34 The culture and what makes Mosquito Hunters unique and fun30:14 How to get in touch with FranCoach