Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety One - United Franchise Group and the Evolution of Franchising
We are incredibly excited to welcome Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group, to the show this week. Ray has decades of experience in franchising and in this conversation he and FranCoach's CEO, Tim Parmeter, take a deep dive into the history of franchising, where Ray sees the industry going in the next decade, and his company that is made up of ten different franchise brands.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:50 - About Ray and his background in franchising that goes back to the 1970's6:14 - About United Franchise Group, their award-winning brands and franchise development services17:55 - What makes a great franchise owner22:26 - Titus Center for Franchising, a unique franchising school30:47 - How to learn more and contact FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ United Franchise Group website https://unitedfranchisegroup.com/ Titus Center for Franchising https://www.pba.edu/academics/schools/centers/titus-franchising/index.html