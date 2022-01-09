Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety - The Semi-Absentee Franchise Owner
Do you have to be working full-time as an owner in order to own a franchise? What if you're not in a position to do that? The short answer is, no! You don't necessarily have to be full-time as a franchise owner. In this episode of Franchising 101, we take a look at what a Semi-Absentee owner is, the benefits, and what that role can look like.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:31 - What is a semi-absentee owner3:30 - Different ways this role can look7:02 - The passive investment perspective10:37 - Franchise ownership is more accessible than you think11:42 - Closing and action steps you can take right now