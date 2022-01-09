Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Six - In Their Words
Hear directly from FranCoach clients in our "In Their Words" segment. In this episode, new franchise owner Dave Boddington shares what led him to consider franchise ownership after a career in the restaurant industry, how he navigated the discovery and selection process with FranCoach, and what franchise he chose and why.Want to know more? Go ahead Schedule a call with one of our franchise coaches! Episode Highlights/Timestamps:0:00 - Intro1:27 - Interview begins3:17 - Dave's background in restaurant industry and what led him to working with FranCoach10:22 - His experience with the FranCoach discovery process and selecting a Franchise14:54 - Benefits of working from a home office (yes, it is possible with a franchise!)17:09 - What franchise he chose and why19:36 - About America's Swimming Pool Company27:41 - The training process for new franchise owners33:59 - Dave's advice for people considering franchise ownership37:41 - ClosingLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 81 - Franchisor Spotlight with America's Swimming Pool Company https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-eighty-one-franchisor-spotlight-with-americas-swimming-pool-company/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ