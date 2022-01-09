Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Four - Emerging Franchise with 23 Year Track Record Offers a Unique Opportunity
Joining us to talk about their brand is an experienced franchise expert with an emerging franchise. Despite being new on the franchise scene, this company has 23 years of experience and tried and true systems to support their owners. Truly the best of both worlds! Listen to learn about this franchise and if you still want to know more, Schedule a call with one of our franchise coaches! Episode Highlights/Timestamps:0:00 - Intro0:44 - About the guest Frank Morrison, Director of Franchise Development for Manage Mowed4:55 - About Managed Mowed, their customers, and services12:05 - What they look for in an owner and options for full-time or semi-absentee owners16:35 - How they deal with labor issues22:10 - Starting as a home-based, scaling potential, and benefits of an emerging franchise25:02 - Their strong customer acquisition modelLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Learn more about our partner, Manage Mowed https://www.managemowed.com/