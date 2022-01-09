Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Two - In Their Words
Hear directly from Francoach clients who recently became new business owners. In this episode, father-son duo, Jeff and Nate, share what led them to consider franchise ownership, how they navigated the discovery process with Francoach, and what franchise they chose and why.Episode Highlights:2:50 Their background and what interested them in franchise ownership6:13 Deciding to go into business together as father and son6:59 What the process of selecting a franchise was like with Francoach9:55 About Money Pages, the franchise they ultimately chose and why13:18The "discovery day" experience and meeting the team at Money Pages19:23 Advice for someone looking into franchise ownership