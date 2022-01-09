Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty One - Franchisor Spotlight with America's Swimming Pool Company
Time for another Franchisor Spotlight! Francoach hosts these live webinars on a monthly basis. To tune in for the live event subscribe via email at Francoach.com or follow us via social links below.This month we are featuring a franchise with multiple revenue streams, some of which are recurring, and all with a low investment and very low overhead. Sounds good, right? Listen as we take a deep dive into what they are all about.Episode Highlights:0:00 Intro3:32 About ASP, their customers, and services they offer7:36 The business model and different ways it can look for owners11:06 Recurring revenue model and amazing customer retention rate11:39 What they look for in an owner (i.e. do you need to own a pool?)14:28 The comprehensive training and ongoing support provided to owners19:48 How they help their owners be successful with things like marketing and buying power25:46 The investment and finding a business model that works for youLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 77 "The Ceiling and the Floor " https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-seventy-seven-the-ceiling-and-the-floor/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ