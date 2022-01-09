Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty - The 2022 Franchise 500 List with Entrepreneur Magazine's Jason Feifer and Liane Caruso
Welcome back to Franchising 101, your one-stop-shop for all things franchising! This week we are joined by two amazing guests from Entrepreneur.com to discuss the exciting world of franchising, the 2022 Franchise 500 List, and the many resources available for those of you interested in franchise ownership.Episode Highlights:0:00 Intro1:23 Interview begins2:08 About Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief for Entrepreneur10:39 About Liane Caruso, her role at Entrepreneur, and her passion for franchising12:28 About the Franchise 500 List15:44 Trends in franchising over the last several years23:42 "Reconsidering the impossible" and how people are finding franchise ownership to be the key26:51 Resources for someone curious about franchising29:25 More about the Franchise 500 list, the parameters, categories, and emerging brands36:13 Where to find and connect with Franchise 500 onlineLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Entrepreneur 2022 Franchise 500 List and information https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ