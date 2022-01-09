Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy Nine - In Their Words
Hear directly from a Francoach client who discovered the wonderful world of franchise ownership through this very podcast! In this episode, Jenna and Jordan share what led them to consider franchise ownership, how they navigated the process with the Francoach team, and what franchise they chose and why.Episode Highlights: Their background and what lead them to franchise ownership What the process of selecting a franchise was like with Francoach About Zoom Room, the franchise they ultimately chose and why Advantages of owning a new and emerging franchise How things are going so far with their new business Practical advice for someone looking into franchise ownershipLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 52 - This New Franchise is Zoom-ing to the Top of Their Industry https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-fifty-two-this-new-franchise-is-zoom-ing-to-the-top-of-their-industry/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ