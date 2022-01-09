Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy Seven - The Ceiling and The Floor
We often talk about the benefits of owning a franchise on this show (because there are many!). Today's episode is about one benefit in particular which we refer to as "being in control of your ceiling and floor." Listen to learn what this means in terms of franchising and the amount of money you can make.Episode Highlights: The types of people who look into franchise ownership for themselves Difference between working corporate and owning a franchise when it comes to your ceiling and floor What it means to have control over your lifestyle The floor when it comes to franchising and earning The ceiling and scalability potential of owning a franchise