Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy Six - Top Tier Franchise Offers Options for Owners to Do What They Love
Curious about owning a franchise? Hear from a company that is a leader in the franchising industry as well as in the coaching and consulting space. On today's episode we sit down with one of our franchise partners to talk about what they do, their culture, and what makes them so successful.Episode Highlights: About Steve Thompson, CEO of Focal Point Coaching Why he decided to get into franchising after owning his own successful business About Focal Point, their services and culture points, and the different revenue streams for owners About their owners, what is required, and what ownership looks like