Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy - Francoach Featured on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Tim Parmeter and Francoach were recently featured as part of the DotCom Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. During the interview Tim speaks with host, Andy Jacob, about Francoach and franchising in general. The interview was so much fun and covers such important fundamentals that we thought we would share it with Franchising 101 listeners here as well. We hope you enjoy it and schedule a call with one of our coaches today! Episode Highlights: What Francoach does and our mission What the initial call with a coach is like What it is about franchising that is so exciting to people looking into business ownership Matching owners with the perfect franchisors Advice for entrepreneurs and business owners going through a tough timeLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 69 - Can a Franchise Attorney Help? https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-sixty-nine-how-can-a-franchise-attorney-help/