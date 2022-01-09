Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Forty Four - Could Owning a Franchise be as Easy as Owning a Home?
Could you buy a home right now? If you have the ability to get a home loan, then you have the ability to become a franchise owner. Listen to this week's episode to learn more about funding options for new franchises.Episode Highlights: What the SBA is and how loans are similar to home loans What a business owner needs to qualify for an SBA loan in terms of cash, credit, and collateral Optimal credit requirements Benefits and current opportunities with SBA loans as well as some of the potential downsides The benefits of working with a company like BenetrendsLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call with FrancCoach Episode 43 All about ROBS business funding strategyInterested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free a nd we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ