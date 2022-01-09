Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Forty Two - Franchisor Spotlight featuring The Grounds Guys
How does low investment, low overhead, and huge revenue potential sound? If you are looking into franchise ownership, you won't want to miss this dynamic conversation and deep dive into this particular franchisor's offerings and opportunities.Episode Highlights: Their range of one-stop-shop services and who their customer base is Solo ownership vs franchise ownership The inherent benefits of franchising with this landscaping business What they look for in an owner What the start up and overhead entails How being a part of a larger franchise system can be a huge advantage for owners