Franchising 101 - Episode Forty One - What Does it Mean to be Awarded a Franchise?
"Franchises are awarded, not bought."Listen to this week's episode of the Franchising 101 Podcast to learn about a common misconception with regards to how you get into a franchise partnership. Host, Tim Parmeter shares what it means to be awarded a franchise, what is involved in the discovery process, and how FranCoach is involved in supporting the process.Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Episode 17 - The Discovery Process Episode 26 - What should I expect when being introduced to franchisors?