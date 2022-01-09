Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Eight - How to Be Recession Resistant
Welcome back to Franchising 101! This week we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which is low cost, high support, with major markets available across the US, and in an industry that is incredibly recession resistant. Listen in to see what this franchise is all about!Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:20 - Interview begins2:02 - About the guest, Annie Long, and her history with franchising4:50 - About US Lawns, their services and their customers6:57 - Residential vs commercial customers, seasonal businesses, and what is means to be recession resistant10:59 - What an owner's day-to-day looks like13:28 - Support mechanisms available to owners17:21 - What makes a good owner23:13 - Low cost franchise25:44 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ US Lawns website https://uslawns.com/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.