Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Eleven - The #1 Reason People Become Franchise Owners
What is the number one reason someone becomes a franchise owner?Welcome to the Franchising 101 podcast, your one-stop-shop for all things franchising! Today we are talking about what makes being a franchise owner so desirable and all of the amazing benefits of franchising you might not have thought of yet.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro1:52 - Who is FranCoach?2:22 - The number one reason people look into franchising4:33 - Examples of control in your life8:44 - The "get out of bed" test10:40 - Exit strategy14:05 - Specifics of how FranCoach helps and a client testimonial17:23 - How to get in touchLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/