Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Thirteen - Create the Life You Want with This Customizable Franchise

This week on Franchising 101 we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which boasts half a dozen revenue streams and a low overhead business model that's customizable and easy to scale. Listen in to learn more! Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:15 - Interview begins 1:48 - About Matt Reeves and how he got into franchising 3:44 - About 360° Painting and their services 8:50 - What they look for in an owner 11:06 - A typical day in the life of an owner 12:42 - Support mechanisms in place for owners 14:16 - Hiring painters 16:30 - Low overhead business model that's easy to scale 19:00 - The corporate call center and customer service support 23:30 - Creating a customized business based on your goals 25:06 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach