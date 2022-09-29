Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Fourteen - Grow Your Empire While Giving Back with this Purpose Driven Franchise
On this episode of Franchising 101 we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which includes their exciting sister franchises as well. This particular franchise is part of the highly lucrative home service industry, it's relatively simple to operate, quick to going, and has huge growth potential all while giving back to the community. Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:28 - Interview begins 2:01 - About Austin James and how he got into franchising 5:43 - About Home Clean Heroes and their services and customers 7:40 - Business model and owner role 14:56 - Company culture and giving back 19:05 - Semi-absentee owners and support mechanisms in place 21:17 - Sister franchises and Buzz brands 26:53 - Tried and true business model 29:39 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Home Clean Heroes website https://homecleanheroes.com/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.