Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Sixteen - What’s in a Name? This Franchise Defines Brand Strength

Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Three - This Franchise Goes Above and Beyond for Their Owners

Welcome back to Franchising 101! This week we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which has a rare mix of both B2B and B2C clients, most of whom become long term customers. They offer a wide range of services, a lower level investment, minimal overhead, and opportunity to own major markets and grow an enormous business. Not to mention, they truly go above and beyond for their owners with fantastic support in place in the areas of staffing, sales, and marketing. Listen in to see what this franchise is all about! Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:36 - Interview begins 2:28 - How Jack got into franchising 11:10 - About Squeegee Squad, their services and customers, and the different revenue streams 15:34 -What they look for in an owner and their role 20:27 - They support they provide owners Staffing and sales and marketing 27:08 - Their approach to seasonality 30:18 - The financial opportunity for owners 33:45 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Squeegee Squad website https://www.squeegeesquad.com/