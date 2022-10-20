Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Sixteen - What’s in a Name? This Franchise Defines Brand Strength
Welcome back! On this episode of Franchising 101 we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which is part of the highly lucrative home service industry. This franchise offers a trusted name and brand strength, combined services and revenue streams, and industry leading support to help their owners be successful. Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! https://francoach.net/ Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:17 - Interview begins 1:54 - About Peter and his history with franchising 6:35 - About 1-800-Plumber + Air and their services 8:29 - industry experience 11:25 - business model 15:11 - staff /team 24:20 - support for owners to help them succeed 28:59 - people first company culture and what sets them apart from the competition 32:07 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach