Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy Five - Franchisor Spotlight featuring The Now
Time for another Franchisor Spotlight! We host these live webinars monthly. This month we are featuring a franchise that appeals to a largely untapped demographic, offers unparalleled customer experience that creates loyal customers, attracts skilled and passionate staff, and includes multiple revenue streams. Episode Highlights: What makes The Now Massage really stand out for consumers How they appeal to millennials and gen z demographics About the founders and company history What they look for in an owner and what that role entails The team/staff structure and why they have an excellent retention rate Their strong social and digital presence and how that benefits owners Some of the financials and investment information