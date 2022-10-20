Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy Three - Franchisor Spotlight featuring Jantize
Time for another Franchisor Spotlight! We host these live webinars monthly. To tune in for the live event subscribe via email at Francoach.com or follow us on social links below. This month we are featuring a franchise with multiple revenue streams and a unique ability to scale. Listen as we take a deep dive into what they are all about. Episode Highlights: Jantize's services and products and who their customers are The realities of today's world and how it impacted their business The "area developer" business model model and structure for franchising Their impressive retention rate and why it's possible The different revenue streams Proprietary software and what life looks like for owners