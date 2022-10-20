Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy Two - Veteran Organization Helps Transition from Active Duty to Franchise Owner
Francoach is grateful for our veterans. Thank you to everyone who has served! On today's show we are joined by Steve White, President and COO of Puroclean, retired army captain, and chair of VetFran, an organization dedicated to helping veterans make the transition from active duty service to franchise ownership. Episode Highlights: Steve's background from the army to President and COO of a major franchise About Puroclean, the services they offer, and what makes them unique Puroclean's support for owners and their top of the line training center About VetFran, their history, and what they are doing today Why veterans make such good franchise owners Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ VetFran website https://www.vetfran.org/