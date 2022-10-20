Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Seventy One - Ten Franchises in One
Learn about ten franchises in one episode of Franchising 101! This week's show features the second largest service franchisor in the world, the 10 brands that are in this group, and the benefits of being a part of a large organization which currently has over 400 franchise territories in 55 countries. Episode Highlights: About each of the ten different brands that are part of Belfor About Belfor and all that it encompasses What makes them different than other franchise groups The incredible support systems in place for franchise owners in terms of customer service, training, and more What they are looking for in an owner The inherent growth opportunity and scalability of being a part of a group of ten franchises