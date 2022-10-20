Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Nine - How Can a Franchise Attorney Help?
This week's episode covers the legalities to consider when looking at becoming a franchise owner and how a franchise attorney can help navigate the process including information about the sometimes intimidating Franchise Disclosure Document or FDD. If you have a business that you would like to turn into a franchise, this episode has information for you, too! Episode Highlights: About our guest, Amanda Dempsey, attorney and shareholder with Kent Franchise Law Group What the FDD is and why it is useful for franchisees and franchisors What the Franchise Agreement is and how is it different from the FDD What to expect with the legal review process Tips and how to get started if you have a business and want to turn it into a franchise