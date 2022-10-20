Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Eight - Franchisor Spotlight featuring Send Me a Trainer
Learn about a trailblazing franchise with low overhead, low investment, and cutting edge technology in an industry that increased by $10 billion in the last 2 years. This month's Franchisor Spotlight features Francoach partner, Send Me a Trainer. Episode Highlights: About Send Me a Trainer, how it got started, and what their cutting edge app is designed to do The wide range of services they offer What they look for in their owners and what the owner's role is in their business How they approach hiring trainers and the value they offer trainers The incredible support owners receive from Send Me a Trainer Basic financial information, minimum investment, and scalability