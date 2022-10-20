Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Sixty Seven - In Their Words
Hear directly from a Francoach client who discovered the wonderful world of franchise ownership through this very podcast! In this episode, Alejandro shares what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the process with the Francoach team, and what franchise he chose and why. Episode Highlights: Alejandro’s background and what lead him to franchise ownership About PuroClean, their services and their special approach to customer service What makes PuroClean different within the damage restoration industry About the training process and their state of the art training facility What the process of selecting a franchise was like with Francoach From the training experience to how it’s going now as a new business owner Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ